Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,673. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

