Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 49,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. 2,341,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,088. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

