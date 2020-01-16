Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 233,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $421,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 289,113 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. 828,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

