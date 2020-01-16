Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,368. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from to in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

