Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $50.07 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $50.07 million and $5,968.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, OKEx, Poloniex and cfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00753120 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cryptohub, OKEx, Binance, Poloniex, HitBTC, Crex24, cfinex, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

