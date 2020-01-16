Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $1,700.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,490.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.60.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,669.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,534.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,348.33. Cable One has a 12-month low of $828.75 and a 12-month high of $1,713.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 31.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cable One by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1,056.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cable One by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

