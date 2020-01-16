Cabot Wellington LLC Purchases 10,136 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cabot Wellington LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 53.3% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $85,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.