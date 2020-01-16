Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock Position Lessened by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Caci International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at $24,890,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at $15,454,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 26.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the third quarter valued at $3,995,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 36.2% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Caci International stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.11 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Caci International Inc has a 52-week low of $149.93 and a 52-week high of $270.06.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caci International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

