Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
