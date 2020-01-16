Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27, 257 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 55,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2141 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Cambria Global Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter.

