Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 5,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

