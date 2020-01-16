Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 167.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 373.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $100,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 2,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.