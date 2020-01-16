Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 278,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308,553 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 454.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.71. 3,039,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,492. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

