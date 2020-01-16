Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $13,302,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 152.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 14.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 19.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,006,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,048,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,949 shares of company stock valued at $58,297,484. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,862. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $293.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.90.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.