Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 2,187 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Davita by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

DVA traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.86. 328,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,713. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.28. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

