Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$365.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$342.56.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$0.91 on Wednesday, reaching C$340.99. 114,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,153. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$255.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$349.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$330.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$312.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3490485 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total transaction of C$1,802,090.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$233,680.94.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.