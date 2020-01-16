CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Shares Down 19.4%

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) shares fell 19.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 7,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 15,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $1.00 target price on shares of CannaOne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24.

CannaOne Technologies Inc develops and markets various digital tools to service various segments for the cannabis industry in Canada. It offers BloomKit, a solution for cannabis vendors and producers to manage various aspects of their business from customer acquisition to logistics; and GreenMachine, a data engine that collects and amalgamates cannabis industry data from BloomKit users and converts it into actionable intelligence.

