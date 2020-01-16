CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Trading 5.4% Higher

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.17, 4,713,119 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,842,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.63.

The company has a market cap of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CannTrust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

