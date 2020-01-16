Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $205.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 15.32%.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. 39.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.