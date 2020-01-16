Capital One Financial Comments on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

