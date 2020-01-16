Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ) Shares Down 2.2%

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 2,576,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of $172.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49.

In related news, insider Justin Walter 2,385,280 shares of Capitol Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th.

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

