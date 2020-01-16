Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.04. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.