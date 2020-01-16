Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 34,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $185,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $212,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.