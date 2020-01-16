Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CVCO traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $209.00. 50,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,622. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.13. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 857,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 72,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

