Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.70 ($6.63).

CEC1 has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

CEC1 stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €5.15 ($5.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.80. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 1 year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

