Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

ETR:CEC1 traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €5.15 ($5.99). 4,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.80.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

