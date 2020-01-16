Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 53,049,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 893% from the previous session’s volume of 5,343,110 shares.The stock last traded at $1.82 and had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

