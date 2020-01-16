Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centamin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

Shares of Centamin stock traded up GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 125.80 ($1.65). 5,593,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, insider Marna Cloete bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

