Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Centric Brands has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,914.93%. The business had revenue of $712.43 million during the quarter.
About Centric Brands
Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.
