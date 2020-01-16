Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Centric Brands has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Get Centric Brands alerts:

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,914.93%. The business had revenue of $712.43 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Centric Brands by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centric Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Centric Brands by 46.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centric Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Centric Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.