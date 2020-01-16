Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cerecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Cerecor stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 59,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,639. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Cerecor will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

