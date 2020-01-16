Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125.86 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Gate.io. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $814.13 million and approximately $125.86 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Kyber Network, OKEx, Coinbase and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

