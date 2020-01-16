ChainX Reaches One Day Volume of $384,228.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00011446 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $384,228.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,366,900 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

