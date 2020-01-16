Challenger Acquisitions (LON:CHAL) Trading 3.7% Higher

Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (LON:CHAL)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), 390,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $442,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

About Challenger Acquisitions (LON:CHAL)

Challenger Acquisitions Limited has been formed to undertake acquisitions of target companies in the entertainment and leisure sectors with a particular focus on the attractions sector. The Company is engaged in engineering and delivering giant observation wheels. Its segments include Engineering, Investments and Corporate Center.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.