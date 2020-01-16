ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits Market Cap of $950,570.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $950,570.00 and $693,188.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinnest, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00059222 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00074691 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,697.25 or 0.99873033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00054694 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, EXX, LBank, Coinnest, BigONE, OKEx, Binance and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

