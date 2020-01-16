Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells $927,319.12 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $927,319.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,692,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael A. Osier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 459.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

