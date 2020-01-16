Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) PT Raised to at Piper Sandler

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.16. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

