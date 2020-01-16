Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Trading 33.3% Higher

Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX)’s stock price traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 130,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 355% from the average session volume of 28,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $708,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Chilean Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Chilean Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilean Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.