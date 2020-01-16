China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.29

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.29 and traded as high as $22.68. China Fund shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 7,085 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

About China Fund (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

