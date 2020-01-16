China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Shares of ZNH opened at $34.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.