China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CYD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 38,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.80. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

