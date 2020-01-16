Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.33. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 396,718 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHP.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.90.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

