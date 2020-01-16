CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCC. ValuEngine lowered CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

NYSE:CCC opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

