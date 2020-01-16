Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 60,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

