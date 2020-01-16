Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $208.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day moving average of $175.75. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $212.35.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.