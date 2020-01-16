Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cisco is benefiting from solid security business. Strong contribution from Infrastructure Platforms and applications is a positive. Moreover, order strength and improving traction of the subscription-based business model are tailwinds. Further, strengthening collaboration portfolio, which includes Webex Teams, bodes well. Additionally, acquisitions of Voicea and CloudCherry hold promise. Cisco’s latest Silicon One strategy to enhance its network hardware business is expected to boost reveune base. However, weakness in service provider business in China remains a concern. Further, stiff competition from Arista and Juniper in switching and routing verticals is likely to create pricing pressure and impact profitability. Also, increasing investments on product enhancements are likely to limit margin expansion at least in the near-term.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. 18,487,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,083,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 39,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

