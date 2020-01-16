Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.87.

NYSE:C traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,409,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 31,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

