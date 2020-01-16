Citigroup Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $65.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 114.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.