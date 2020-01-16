Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 539,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Civeo alerts:

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $220.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.98. Civeo has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its position in Civeo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Civeo by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.