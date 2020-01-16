Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $120,823.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $120,823.00 and $71.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00092781 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000893 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,385,834 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

