Clams (CLAM) Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Clams coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, Cryptopia and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Clams has a market cap of $1.66 million and $9.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00021618 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,575,222 coins and its circulating supply is 3,948,597 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitsane and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

